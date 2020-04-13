BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting incident Sunday night in Plain Dealing that left one man dead and a woman injured, according to a news release from the sheriff's office Monday afternoon.
Detectives are also investigating what appears to be a drive-by/walk-by shooting at another residence in the same area shortly thereafter. Investigators are still trying to find out if the shootings are related.
The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of Birch Street around 8:20 p.m. The coroner's office pronounced the man dead at the scene. No other information was provided.
The injured female was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health Shreveport. Her condition is unknown.
The second shooting took place around 10 p.m. at the 600 block of E. Gilmer Street in Plain Dealing. The news release does not provide details about the incident.
Assisting Bossier Sheriff’s Office with the investigations are Plain Dealing Police Department, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.