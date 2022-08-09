3000 Block of Oliver St., Bossier City (Photos by Gerry May, KTBS TV)
3000 Block of Oliver St., Bossier City
3000 block of Oliver St., Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City left one person dead and one person injured, police said.
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Oliver Street.
Police said their investigation continues.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!