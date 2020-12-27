SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is dead after a car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 20.
According to Shreveport police, a woman was headed east on I-20 near Greenwood Road when she crashed into another car. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with in life threatening condition.
Police say speed was a factor in the crash.
-------
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.