LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Hope Police Department was investigating a shooting at Northside Park over the weekend.
At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports that a person had been shot.
While police were in-route to the scene, the gunshot victim was transported to Wadley Hospital in Hope by personal vehicle.
When officers arrived at the park, they found Bernard McCarthur Jr, 24, lying in the parking lot near the entrance of the park with a gunshot wound.
McCarthur was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The person transported to the hospital by personal vehicle was identified as Stevaughn Johnson, 26.
He was later transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.
No arrests have been made at this time. If anyone has any video or other information about this incident please call 911 or Lieutenant Jimmy Courtney at 870-722-2560.
This is an ongoing investigation.