MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall police continue their investigation in a fatal accident that happened Sunday in the 5100 block of Victory Drive.
Police said a car was westbound on the inside lane when a small SUV hit the back of the car, causing both vehicles to spin out of control.
The driver of the car, 66-year-old Edwin O’Neal Wilbert of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, Katrail Ray Flanagan, 24, of Marshall, was taken to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.