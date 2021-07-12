MARSHALL, Tx On Sunday, July 11th just before noon, the Marshall Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened on the 5100 block of Victory Drive.
A 2002 Buick Century was driving westbound on the inside lane of Victory Drive. The second vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, was also traveling westbound when it hit the back of the Buick, causing both vehicles to spin out of control.
The driver of the Buick Century, 66-year-old Edwin O’Neal Wilbert of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe, 24-year-old Katrail Ray Flanagan of Marshall, was taken to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
The Marshall Police Department is still investigating this crash.