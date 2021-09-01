MANY, La. -- One person has died and another injured following a crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 171 near Walmart north of Many.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that the person who survived sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene to a Shreveport hospital.
The crash happened in the northbound lane, which caused traffic to be diverted to state Highway 175 north for several hours. The roadway has since reopened.
No names have been released.
State Police Troop E is the investigating agency.
A separate crash happened at about the same time also on Highway 171, but further north between Noble and Converse. One of the southbound lanes was blocked. It's also reopened.