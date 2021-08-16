SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a Minden man died and a woman was injured Saturday afternoon in an hit and run crash on Highway 3132 just north of West 70th Street.
Police were called to a roll over crash where both occupant were ejected from a pickup.
Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man died and the woman remains in critical condition.
Witnesses told police another vehicle was involved in the crash but investigators have no description of the second vehicle.
Shreveport police urges anyone with information on the crash to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.