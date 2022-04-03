SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is recovering from burn injuries she sustained early Sunday in an an unsuccessful attempt to save her disabled husband who died in the house fire.
The man and woman were among three occupants of the house in the 8900 block of Melanie Lane. The third person was not hurt.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames visible from the front and right side of the structure.
The American Red Cross is assisting the survivors with living arrangements.
State fire marshal agents are investigating the cause of the fire.