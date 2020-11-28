Update as of Sunday, November 29
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say they're continuing an investigation of a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday, November 28.
According to SPD, officers responded to the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Hollywood Avenue in reference to what was believed to be a car accident. This happened around 3:00 a.m.
After arriving on scene, officers approached the vehicle that crashed at the red light and discovered an adult male inside. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The 20-year-old victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries, where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300; #3 or 318-673-6955. If you're wishing to remain anonymous, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
