TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East 49th Street Saturday night. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Officers on scene rendered CPR while awaiting ambulance service.
Police said the shooting appears to be the result of a confrontation in the roadway between a motorist, and Aaron Brown, 33, who was headed into Whiskey River Bar with the second victim and two other friends.
During this physical confrontation Brown was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at St. Michaels Hospital.
Investigators have been working on the case since being notified and have developed multiple persons of interest. The car and its passengers left the scene but have since been located and interview.
Police said arrest warrants have been issued for Tandraniqua S. Burris, 28, for first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.