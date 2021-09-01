SAREPTA, La. - A 26-year-old Sarepta man died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 371 near Thomasville Road in Webster Parish late Tuesday night.
State police identified the victim as Seth Poole.
Troopers say Michael Allen Jr., 26, of Springhill, was driving northbound when he lost control, his pickup left the road and overturned several times.
Allen was restrained and only sustained minor injuries. Troopers say Poole was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.