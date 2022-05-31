NEW ORLEANS - A woman was killed and two others were injured after gunfire broke out Tuesday following the Morris Jeff Community School graduation on the Xavier University campus, New Orleans police said.
The bloodshed comes just two weeks after four people were injured in a similar shooting outside of the commencement ceremonies for Hammond High School. That graduation was also held at a college campus: Southeastern Louisiana University.
At a press conference, NOPD Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly said two women began fighting in the parking lot of Xavier's convocation center after elated graduates and their loved ones spilled out of the 10 a.m. ceremony. The fight escalated, and at least one person pulled out a weapon and began firing.
At least three subjects were detained at the scene, police said, though it's not clear what their involvement may have been.
A witness told WDSU-TV that the woman who was shot and later died was the grandmother of a graduate.
