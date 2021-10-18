SHREVEPORT, La. - One man died and two others were injured Monday night in two separate shootings in Shreveport.
Just after 6:30 p.m., a man was shot in the knee and a woman in the shoulder on East Dudley near Cornwell Avenue. Police said the man then drove to East Gregg and Fern Avenue where he was found. Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
Police say a man was shot multiple times while sitting on his front porch around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lillian Street and Portland Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. The name of the victim has not been released.
Both shootings remain under investigation.