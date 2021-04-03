SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead and three people are injured after two separate shootings in Shreveport Friday night.
The first shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rendall Street.
Right now, it's not clear on how this shooting happened, but police told KTBS they found one man lying in the street when they responded to the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The second man later drove himself to the hospital in a white mustang to be treated for life threatening injuries as well.
Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
SPD later responded to reports of a second shooting that happened around 10:14 p.m. in 6200 block of Singletary Street.
Officers said a man and a woman were walking down the street when they were hit by gunfire.
The man died at the scene. The woman was hit in the back and in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in the shootings. It's not known if the two shootings are connected.