HOMER, La. — One man was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash on state Highway 2 in Homer Thursday.
State police say a pickup driven by Jerry Bursey, 57, of Homer was westbound when he attempted to pass a vehicle and hit an eastbound car head-on.
Trooper say Bursey died in the crash. A 13-year-old passenger in his truck suffered life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car sustained moderate injuries and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, according to state police.
The accident remains under investigation.