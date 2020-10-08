Fatal Crash

HOMER, La. — One man was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash on state Highway 2 in Homer Thursday.

State police say a pickup driven by Jerry Bursey, 57, of Homer was westbound when he attempted to pass a vehicle and hit an eastbound car head-on.

Trooper say Bursey died in the crash. A 13-year-old passenger in his truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car sustained moderate injuries and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The accident remains under investigation.

