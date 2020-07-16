SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police were continuing their investigation Thursday into a shooting at the Olde Salem Village apartment complex on Buncombe Road that left one man dead and three other injured.
Police said they received a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Wednesday about two men running around the apartment complex firing weapons.
Detectives say a 23-year-old man, identified by the coroner as Andre D. Braggs of Shreveport, was shot in both legs and died at the hospital. Another man was taken to the hospital by private car with a gunshot wound. He underwent surgery and was in serious condition at last report.
Two others, a man, 36, and a boy, 11, were also wounded.
Police said the shooting was the result of two juveniles engaged in a dispute that spilled over into an argument between adults.