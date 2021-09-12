SHREVEPORT, LA - Louisiana State Police confirms one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport Saturday night.
LSP has taken over the investigation at the request of SPD. Police originally responded to the scene at 7:34 p.m. at the 400 block of W. 70th Street.
The call was listed as loitering and trespassing. Details of what occurred between the officer and deceased person have not been released.
Officers staged in front of Linwood Public Charter School.
The public information officer for LSP is expected to release additional details after further investigation.
