BETHEL, Okla. - One woman died and another has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla. Thursday.
State troopers say Nicole Jacobs, 35, of Pawhuska, Okla. was driving north on U.S. Highway 259, just north of Bethel Cutoff Road, when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
The crash report says Jacobs and the driver of the second vehicle, Ellen Tom, 69, of Poteau, Okla. were pinned for approximately 30 minutes.
Both were taken by helicopter to a Plano, Texas hospital. Tom was pronounced dead at the hospital. Jacobs has life-threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were not injured.