SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed and a male companion was wound Sunday night.
The woman and the 31-year-old man were shot multiple times while sitting in a car at the intersection of Madera Drive and Tierre Drive, according to police.
The woman's unborn child also died. Police said the term of the woman's pregnancy will be released at a later time.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting may have initially happened in the 6300 block of Tierra Drive, which is a short distance from 4200 Madera Drive. The neighborhood is north of the Pines Road area.