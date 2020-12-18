SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting Friday morning.
Joshua Parks, 26, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Friday.
The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. on DeSoto Street between Fairy and Orla avenues. Police say a dispute between Parks and Edward Lattin, 34, led to the shooting in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
Police found Lattin suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died. Parks left the scene before officers arrived.
Parks later surrendered himself to detectives Friday afternoon. He's charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.