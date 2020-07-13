QUEEN CITY, Texas - One person died in a rollover accident Sunday on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Queen City in Cass County.
Texas Highway Patrol troopers said an SUV was traveling south when the vehicle left the roadway causing it rollover several times.
The driver, Nancy Pena, 17, of Linden, was taken to local hospital for minor injuries.
Troopers said a rear seat passenger, Katelyn Mutai, 17, of Jefferson, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.