SHONGALOO, La. — State police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night in Shongaloo, a small, rural Webster Parish village.
Sheriff Jason Parker said his office requested an independent investigation.
It remains unclear whether authorities are treating the case as a homicide.
According to Parker, deputies responded to a home on Rodney Martin Road.
“Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered a white male, who had sustained a wound in the chest area from a shotgun. He didn’t survive,” said Parker.
State police confirmed their investigation is underway and their findings will be turned over to the Bossier-Webster District Attorney's Office.