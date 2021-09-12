SHREVEPORT, La. - One person died in an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport Saturday night, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers have taken over the investigation at the request of Shreveport police. Officers originally responded to the Circle K at Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street to a loitering/trespassing call. Details of what occurred between the officer and deceased person have not been released.
The shooting happened in front of Linwood Public Charter School.
State police are expected to release additional details as the investigation continues.
