TEXARKANA, Texas - Police Texarkana, Texas are investigating a shooting in which one man was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.
Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center off of New Boston Road around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say Nichlos Muldrow, 29, of Hope, Arkansas, got into a car and drove to the parking lot of a nearby fast-food restaurant where he ran into some trees.
Police believe the shooter was driving a black SUV.
Tuesday's fatal shooting comes about two weeks after one on the Chili's parking lot Dec. 30. Police do not believe the two shootings are connected.
Anyone with information should call Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.