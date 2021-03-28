SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead and and several people are injured after tornadoes cut a path through the south Saturday evening and into Sunday. The Panola County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatality and injuries Sunday morning. The storm left structural damage, trees down, and power outages in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
Residents experienced all types of severe weather, including tornadoes and hail larger than baseballs. For hours, the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam tracked the storms, warning ArkLaTex residents of what to expect.
The Panola County Sheriff's Office said there is major damage across the county and that crews are working around the clock to remove trees and debris from roads. If you need assistance, contact the American Red Cross.
Confirmed tornadoes were reported in east Texas, northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas.
At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area braced for impact. The tornado targeting the area skirted the southern region and fortunately no major injuries or damage had been confirmed by early Sunday in the Shreveport area.
There was some structural damaged reported in North DeSoto Estates and Ann Francis in Stonewall, La.
Of course, the light of day on Sunday will provide a better look at any possible damage. That's when the National Weather Service is expected to survey the area.
Twisters also pushed through the Jefferson, Tx. area and into Arkansas.
One of the hardest hit areas was in Mt. Enterprise in Rusk County, TX.
A tornado touched down around 6:25 p.m. and crossed HWY 343.
The Rusk County OEM posted to Facebook that a National Weather Service storm chaser reported the tornado, as well as its damage to nearby trees and structures.
"We currently have multiple residences and businesses that have suffered damage and are currently working utility emergencies and conducting search and rescue operations and trying to assist all who have been impacted by today's extreme weather," the Facebook post continued.
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez has confirmed that no fatalities or major injuries have been reported.
