BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of third-graders with major reading problems has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic, just the latest red flag in Louisiana's uphill fight to improve its crippling literacy woes.
Third-graders scoring below grade level in reading and related topics shot up 37% this year compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic started playing havoc with classrooms, according to the latest LEAP results.
A total of 53% of Black children scored at the two lowest achievement levels, a 26% hike over the last pre-pandemic snapshot.
Among White students 27% scored either approaching basic or unsatisfactory, a 59% increases over 2019.
The five achievement levels are proficient, mastery, basic, approaching basic and unsatisfactory.
