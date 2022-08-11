Elementary school setting

Jacey Smith, 17, works with 6-year-old students with reading and writing at KIPP Central City Primary in New Orleans, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of third-graders with major reading problems has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic, just the latest red flag in Louisiana's uphill fight to improve its crippling literacy woes.

Third-graders scoring below grade level in reading and related topics shot up 37% this year compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic started playing havoc with classrooms, according to the latest LEAP results.

A total of 53% of Black children scored at the two lowest achievement levels, a 26% hike over the last pre-pandemic snapshot.

Among White students 27% scored either approaching basic or unsatisfactory, a 59% increases over 2019.

The five achievement levels are proficient, mastery, basic, approaching basic and unsatisfactory.

