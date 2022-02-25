shots fired

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night near Sanford Street. 

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to Thomas Street near Prather Street after gunshots were reported in the area. Officers learned one person was hit by several stray bullets inside a house in the 500 block of Sanford Street. Investigators located over 20 bullet casings in the area while canvassing for additional evidence.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Rapides Parish and later released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments