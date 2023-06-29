SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Lillian Street in Shreveport.
Police say one man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after suffering from two gunshot wounds. The man was hit once in the leg and one round grazed his ear.
Police have no suspect or vehicle information at this time.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
