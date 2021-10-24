NATCHITOCHES, La. - Police in Natchitoches continue to investigate a weekend shooting. It happened about 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of University Parkway.
Details are limited, but police say when they arrived, they found a person with a single gunshot wound.
There's no word at this time on the condition of the victim, the motive for the shooting, nor if any arrests have been made.
