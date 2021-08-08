SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was shot several times after arguing with another man Sunday afternoon at the Lake Side Garden Apartments in the 2300 block of Marion Street.
Police said the men were sitting in their cars while they were arguing. The suspect shot the victim in his torso and shoulder using a semi-automatic rifle. He was taken to the hospital by a friend. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
Police say the suspect was driving a small gray SUV. The shooter had dreadlocks and wore blue jeans with a white T-shirt, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 to leave an anonymous tip.