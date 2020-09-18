ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas - One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash in Harrison County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 451, just north of Elysian Fields.
Investigators say the driver of a pickup, identified as Daniele Kathleen Fottenbury, 19, of Marshall was traveling eastbound, crossed the center stripe, she overcorrected, the pickup entered a drainage ditch and rolled multiple times. Fottenbury was taken to a Marshall hospital and is in stable condition.
A passenger in her vehicle, Nickolas Joseph Fottenbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.