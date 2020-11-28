SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one person deceased and another injured Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:54 a.m. Police say one person was shot and killed, and a 15 year old was shot in the buttocks.
The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Right now, police do not have any suspects for the shooting or know what led to it.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Shreveport Police or Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.