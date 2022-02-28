MINDEN, La. -- An early morning crash Sunday left one woman dead and injured two others, according to a post by the Minden Police Association.
The single vehicle crash happened around 4 a.m. at Taco Bell. Police said La Porsha Fisher was driving a 2009 Kia Rio when she left the roadway and overturned multiple times.
None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Fish and her two passengers were ejected. One had to be extricated from underneath the vehicle.
Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two passengers were taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with unknown injuries.
Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, police said.