SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Interstate 20 near Jewella. Three people were shot and one of them died.
Officers say the victims were inside a vehicle heading west on the I-20 just before 10 p.m. when the shots were fired.
One female was killed. A juvenile and another person were both shot in the arms.
While police were investigating the shooting, gunfire was heard in the distance.
Police are investigating both shootings, but at this time there is no word if they are connected.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.