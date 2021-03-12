IDABEL, Okla. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on U.S. Highway 259 just south of Idabel Thursday afternoon.
Troopers said Sean Scales, 38, of Idabel, was driving south when his car crossed the center line and hit car being driven by Sonya Deaton, 51, also from Idabel.
Scales was trapped inside his vehicle for 20 minutes and had to be removed by the Idabel Fire Department and its Hurst Tool. He was taken to McCurtain County Memorial Medial where he later died.
Deaton was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition with multiple injuries.