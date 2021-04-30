DIXIE INN, La. — Authorities say one man died in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish Thursday night.
The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. on Highway 528 near the intersection of Newt Brown Road just north of Dixie Inn.
State police say a pickup being driven by Nathan Shull, 43, of Minden, ran off the road and overturned. Shull was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash and toxicology results are pending, state police said.