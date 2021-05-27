SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating what caused a fatal accident Wednesday night in southeast Shreveport.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Charles R. Tasby, 29, of Shreveport died in a 4-vehicle crash at the intersection to Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Millicent Way.
Several others were injured.
Bert Kouns was closed for several hours Wednesday night as police investigated the crash.
Other detail were not immediately available.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.