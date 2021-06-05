SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport detectives have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a woman in south Shreveport.
According to SPD, patrol officers responded after 3:45 p.m. Friday to reports of a welfare concern at an apartment complex on Mansfield Road.
Police said family members reported that they were unable to contact 29-year-old Shameika Robinson for a couple of days and were concerned about her. Once officers arrived at the apartment, they found the door to the apartment slightly opened.
Officer found Robinson dead. She had been shot multiple times.
The investigation led to Robinson's boyfriend, Benjamin Franklin, as the suspected triggerman.
Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Franklin at his home on Blom Boulevard and took him into custody without incident.
Police also said Franklin is a suspect in the May 6 armed robbery of the Circle K convenience store on Youree Drive.
Franklin was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery with a firearm.