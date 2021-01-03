JEFFERSON, TX. - One man died and another was injured at Lake O' The Pines on Sunday.
The Texas Game Wardens responded to a 911 call of a capsized vessel on the lake.
Once the wardens arrived, they located one man who was alive and took him to a hospital.
The wardens returned to the lake and found the victim wearing a life jacket and floating in the water.
Capt. Shawn Hervey of the Texas Game Wardens said they do not know the cause of the accident nor the identity of the victims.
The accident will be investigated by Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens and the boat accident reconstruction team.
According to Hervey, the boat will be removed from the lake at a later date by the Corps of Engineers.