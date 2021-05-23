UPDATE
SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation of Sunday morning's fatal accident by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office continues.
Sheriff Steve Prator says two vehicles hit a fallen tree near Blanchard.
Around 6:23 a.m., a Honda civic was traveling southbound in the 5100 block of Blanchard Rd. (LA Hwy. 173) when the driver, who's a woman, hit a large tree that had fallen across the road.
According to Prator, a man driving northbound also hit the tree. This happened immediately after the woman hit the tree that had fallen.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and he has not been identified.
The woman, 28, received minor injuries.
After officials responded to the scene, both lanes of the roadway were temporarily closed while the crash was investigated by the Caddo Sheriff's Patrol Division, and the tree was removed by the state highway department.
Prator says Caddo Parish Fire District #1 also responded to the fatal accident.
