SHREVEPORT, La. - A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home tonight, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Patrol deputies responded to 8932 Country Aire Dr. just after 6:30 p.m. and found a large tree on top of the mobile home where two people were inside.
The tree struck the southeast corner of the structure near the bedroom and bathroom where the victim was located. It did extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the home, according to the coroner's office.
A neighbor heard the tree fall and went to investigate. He found the second occupant inside and helped her to safety. The woman was not injured, and called 911.
Deputies said there were strong winds in the area when the incident occurred.
The sheriffs' office is still on the scene, and the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office is responding.