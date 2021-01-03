JEFFERSON, TX. - One man was evacuated and one man was found dead at Lake O' The Pines on Sunday.
The Texas Game Wardens responded to a 911 call of a capsized vessel on the lake.
Once the wardens arrived, they located one male, who was alive and evacuated him to emergency medical services.
The wardens returned to the lake and found a dead man wearing a life jacket floating in the water.
At this time, Capt. Shawn Hervey of the Texas Game Wardens said they do not know the cause of the accident nor the identity of the victims.
The accident will be investigated by Texas Parks, Wildlife Game Wardens and the boat accident reconstruction team.
According to Hervey, the vessel will be removed from the lake at a later date by the Corps of Engineers.