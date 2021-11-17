SHREVEPORT, La. - A 23-year-old man was shot at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments located in the Martin Luther King Jr. area Tuesday afternoon. Jamar Alexander Norris was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
People who lived in the area said the shooting was related to a personal dispute. A witness said that he saw the man who was shot collapse on the sidewalk.
Tuesday's homicide marks the 80th this year for the Shreveport. Police say it is an ongoing investigation, but they have leads they are working.