SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was shot near Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport Saturday was found by police behind a store.
Shreveport police responded to the shooting around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
According to Shreveport police Lt. Harvey, the man was staying at a motel near the Shreveport Regional Airport.
Police said he borrowed his friend's car to go to the Chevron gas station on Monkhouse Drive, and he was robbed and shot somewhere between the gas station and near the Family Dollar store.
Harvey said the victim was found behind the store in the grass. The victim is at Ochsner LSU Health and is speaking with detectives.
No further information has been provided.