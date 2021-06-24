MANSFIELD, La. - Mansfield police say one man was shot Wednesday night in the 900 block of Johnson Street.
The victim, 28-year-old Samuel Vinson of Mansfield, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. He is listed in critical but stable condition, Assistant Police Chief Billy Locke said.
No arrest has been made.
A joint investigation by Mansfield police and DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators is ongoing.
