SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was shot in Shreveport at a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Shreveport police say a man was shot at a gas station while pumping gas around 1:04 p.m. on Mansfield Rd.
According to SPD, he was shot in his arm in two places - wrist and biceps. The man, who was shot, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect was coming out of the convenience store when he started shooting at the victim.
The suspect got into a white car and escaped from the scene.