Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/23
increase increase
Bienville 1,452 cases, 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,562 cases, 25 261 deaths, 1
Caddo 24,257 cases, 46 683 deaths,
Claiborne 1,282 cases, 7 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,379 cases, 2 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,355 cases, 4 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,056 cases, 75 deaths,
Red River 780 cases, 3 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,407 cases, 9 52 deaths,
Webster 3,453 cases, 4 90 deaths,
Statewide 387,307 cases 9,433 deaths
Increase 544 12
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)