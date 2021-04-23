COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/23

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,452 cases,            76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,562 cases, 25      261 deaths, 1    

Caddo              24,257 cases, 46      683 deaths,        

Claiborne           1,282 cases, 7         49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,379 cases, 2         63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,355 cases, 4         85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,056 cases,           75 deaths,  

Red River              780 cases, 3         31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,407 cases, 9         52 deaths,      

Webster              3,453 cases, 4         90 deaths, 

Statewide        387,307 cases        9,433 deaths

Increase                544                       12

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

83
91
103
659
220