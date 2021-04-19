Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/19
increase increase
Bienville 1,449 cases, 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,458 cases, 47 260 deaths,
Caddo 24,152 cases, 71 683 deaths, 1
Claiborne 1,274 cases, 2 49 deaths,
DeSoto 2,369 cases, 6 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,337 cases, 85 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,045 cases, 5 75 deaths,
Red River 775 cases, 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,396 cases, 4 52 deaths,
Webster 3,434 cases, 12 89 deaths,
Statewide 385,351 cases 9,401 deaths
Increase 1,413 11
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)