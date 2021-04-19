COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 4/19

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,449 cases,            76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,458 cases, 47      260 deaths,    

Caddo              24,152 cases, 71      683 deaths, 1       

Claiborne           1,274 cases, 2         49 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,369 cases, 6         63 deaths,       

Lincoln               3,337 cases,            85 deaths,  

Natchitoches      3,045 cases, 5         75 deaths,  

Red River              775 cases,            31 deaths,  

Sabine                2,396 cases, 4         52 deaths,      

Webster              3,434 cases, 12       89 deaths, 

Statewide       385,351 cases         9,401 deaths

Increase             1,413                      11

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

