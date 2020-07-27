The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/27
increase increase
Caddo 5,745 cases, 93 266 deaths
Bossier 1,894 cases, 39 60 deaths
Webster 770 cases, 2 12 deaths
Claiborne 200 cases, 10 deaths
DeSoto 582 cases, 11 24 deaths
Bienville 340 cases, 29 deaths
Lincoln 641 cases, 2 23 deaths
Red River 169 cases, 2 9 deaths
Sabine 641 cases 2 6 deaths 1
Natchitoches 602 cases, 2 15 deaths
Statewide 109,917 cases, 3,674 deaths
Increase 2,343 23
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 258 deaths (as of 7/16)