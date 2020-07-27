COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/27

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   5,745 cases,    93    266 deaths      

Bossier                 1,894 cases,    39      60 deaths     

Webster                  770 cases,      2      12 deaths  

Claiborne                200 cases,              10 deaths 

DeSoto                    582 cases,     11     24 deaths     

Bienville                  340 cases,             29 deaths   

Lincoln                    641 cases,      2     23 deaths      

Red River                169 cases,      2       9 deaths   

Sabine                     641 cases       2       6 deaths   1

Natchitoches           602 cases,      2     15 deaths    

Statewide         109,917 cases,         3,674 deaths

Increase               2,343                       23   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        258 deaths (as of 7/16)

